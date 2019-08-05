Hainan to get new water supply system

HAIKOU, August 5./TASS/. The Hainan authorities are planning a large-scale modernization of the infrastructure for the accumulation and efficient distribution of water to solve water shortage problem. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, a new integrated water supply system is being created on the island in order to achieve that.

The "Hainan Province Water Supply Network Plan" provides for irrigation canals to connect 13 rivers in the region (primarily the three main ones), the drainage area of ​​which exceeds 20,000 square kilometers. It is also planned to set up a network of artificial reservoirs. The authorities assume such a system of hydroengineering facilities will not only help optimize the distribution of water resources, but also prevent floods, soil erosion, and improve biodiversity.

"Hainan has a specific landscape: in the central part of the island the relief is higher, and lowland areas are located along its perimeter. Due to the elevation of the river on the island during torrential rains, excessive amount of water is pouring into the sea - this explains the occurring droughts," said Head of Provincial Water Resources Management Wang Qiang. According to the official, for the same reason, water supply is disrupted bringing obstacles for economic activity and regional areas' development.

Most precipitation falls on Hainan in May-October, however, the most active period of economic activity there is in November- April. The western and southern parts of the island, as well as the coast, where the province’s largest cities are located and the highest population density is recorded, suffer most from water shortage. Providing water to the coastal zone is especially important, since most of the services sector, the main tourist and agricultural facilities, are concentrated in that area.

For many years, a number of Hainan districts have been experiencing water shortage, even though 1.75 thousand mm of precipitation falls on the island per year and 3.54 thousand cubic meters befalls on the population per capita. Recently, the problem has become especially urgent, as in the first half of 2019, due to the El Nino phenomenon - fluctuations in the temperature of the water surface in the equatorial part of the Pacific Ocean - about 700 mm of precipitation fell in the province, which is almost 60 mm less than the average indicator. Due to climate change and a decrease in precipitation (almost 50%), the resort city of Sanya, which is very popular among Russians, like the entire Hainan's south-west, had to face the threat of water shortage.