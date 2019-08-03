First foreigner receives temporary driver's license in Sanya airport

HAIKOU, August 5./TASS/. A simplified procedure for issuing temporary driver's licenses for foreigners started operating in the southern Chinese province of Hainan from August 1. The first foreigner who was able to obtain a license at Sanya airport in just a few minutes was a tourist from Italy, www.hinews.cn news portal reported.

Since January 1, a transport police department has been operating at the Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, which has now begun to provide temporary driving licenses to foreign citizens. The process of drawing up such a document for a year may take up to five minutes. In order to get it, one mus have a passport, a driver’s license of their country of origin with a translation into Chinese and two photos.

A representative of the transport police department at Sanya Airport said that similar services will also be provided in seaports and other facilities. In the future, tourists will be able to apply for temporary driver’s licenses online.

A traffic police department opened on August 1 at the Meilan International Airport in Haikou as well.

In July 2019, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security announced a simplification of the procedure for issuing driver's licenses for foreign citizens in Hainan. After the new provision entered into force on August 1, foreigners can now obtain a driver's license for a period of one year, whereas previously such licenses were issued only for three months.

The foreigners were relieved from medical check up while applying for these documents, which was previously a must.