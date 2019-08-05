Russian Embassy in US extends condolences over series of mass shootings across the country

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States has expressed its condolences over a series of mass shootings over the country in the past two days, the Embassy stated on its FaceBook account on Monday.

"With a profound grief we learned of the crimes which took place in El Paso, Dayton and Chicago" the Russian diplomatic mission announced.

"The Embassy shares the sorrow of those who lost their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," according to a statement from the Russian Embassy.

Up to 30 people were killed in the United States in three separate shooting spree incidents over the weekend. The tragedies occurred in El Paso, the state of Texas, Dayton, the state of Ohio and Chicago, the state of Illinois.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old white man went on a shooting spree at Walmart shopping center, near the Cielo Vista mall, in the city of El Paso, on the border with Mexico. He was later arrested by police. According to reports, 20 people were killed and 26 more wounded in the attack.

Nine people were killed and 27 sustained gun wounds on late Saturday night in Dayton, the state of Ohio. Police killed the assailant as he refused to surrender.

Seven more people sustained wounds after another gun attack was reported on Saturday night in one of the parks in Chicago, the state of Illinois.

The Kremlin reported on late Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to US President Donald Trump over mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

"Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump over tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio," the Kremlin said in a statement.