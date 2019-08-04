Russian Foreign Ministry warns compatriots of tropical storm in Japan, South Korea

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A tropical storm named Francisco will make landfall in Japan and South Korea on August 6-7, posing a risk of floods and transport disruption, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Center wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Tropical Storm Francisco has formed over the Pacific. On August 6, it will strike Japan’s Kyushu Island and on August 7 - South Korea’s southern regions," the statement said. "[The main threat] will likely be floods as well as disruption in rail, air and motor transport operation.".