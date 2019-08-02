Moscow Mayor’s Office green-lights two 100,000-strong rallies on August 10, 11

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow City Mayor’s Office has given green light to holding two rallies of up to 100,000 people each in Akademika Sakharova Avenue in central Moscow on August 10 and 11, Vassily Oleynik, first deputy head of Moscow’s regional security and anti-corruption department, told reporters on Friday.

"On July 31, Moscow’s government received two notifications from a group of citizens. Denis Shenderovich is the organizer of the rallies," Oleynik said adding that the notifications had been considered.

"The Moscow City government considered the notifications and authorized the organizers to hold rallies from 14.00 until 16.30 on August 10 and 11 in Akademika Sakharova Avenue…," he explained.

Each rally could bring together up to 100,000 participants, he added.