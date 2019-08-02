Moscow’s prosecution office warns against unlawful protests on August 3

Police warn against calls to join illegal protests in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s prosecution office has issued warnings about the criminal responsibility arising from joining the unauthorized protest rally on August 3 in Moscow.

"Calls are circulating on the Internet to take part in the mass public event — rally scheduled for August 3. The event has not been authorized by Moscow’s executive branch," the prosecution told reporters.

In this regard, the agency reminded journalists that organizing an unsanctioned march and taking part in it incurs legal liability.

"Any attempt to hold the unauthorized mass public event on August 3 is a direct law violation. The law enforcement agencies will be forced to take all steps necessary to prevent provocations, mass unrest and any actions that may lead to a breach of public security and create threats to citizens' life and health," the prosecution office underlined.