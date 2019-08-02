Hello Kitty inspired park to be set up on Hainan

Shanghai, August 2./TASS/. An amusement park dedicated to the iconic Japanese cartoon character Hello Kitty will be set up on Hainan in the coming years. According to Xinhua, the project is scheduled for 2024.

The agreement was signed between Sanrio (Shanghai) International Trade, which owns the brand, and the Chinese company Funde Holding Group. The theme park will be located in the Haitan Bay area in the popular tourist resort of Sanya.

In addition to the theme park, the complex will also contain a number of objects, including a hotel and shopping centers.

About 2 million people are expected to visit the park annually, given the brand’s popularity both in China and abroad. The complex is also expected to attract tourists, the number of visitors in the city of Sanya is increasing every year.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.