Moscow City Court leaves Russian charged with high treason behind bars

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has found Russian citizen Konstantin Antonets’ arrest on the charges of high treason legal, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court rules to leave the verdict of Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court without changes and reject the appeal petition," judge Nikolai Tkachuk said. The case materials and the court sessions were closed from the media and public as the case is classified.

The Lefortovo Court earlier arrested Antonets until September 3. He rejected lawyers but appealed his arrest himself. The man was indicted with high treason (Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code). He pleads not guilty and believes that his case was fabricated.

Antonets’ wife Antonina Zimina is charged under the same case (Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code — "High treason"). She has spent more than a year in the Lefortovo detention center by now. She pleads not guilty.

Zimina used to work as Director of the Baltic Center for Dialogue of Cultures, where her husband worked. Later she became a free-lance expert at the Gorchakov Foundation for Public Diplomacy Support. The details of her criminal case were not disclosed.