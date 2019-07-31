Almost 70% of Russians prefer career to family, survey reveals

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A recent survey has revealed that about 68% of Russians are ready to devote less time to their families in order to focus more on their career advancement and almost quarter of the respondent believe that career and family are incompatible.

"The survey showed that 68% of Russians are willing to spend less time on their family if this entails career growth and a salary increase. Six percent are ready to forget about their relatives even without these factors - their work experience is more important for them anyway. However, a quarter of respondents said that family is priority for them," the press service of the portal told TASS commenting the results of the survey.

Almost a quarter of respondents believe that career and family are incompatible. About 42% of respondents said they had to abandon family pastime because of their work.

The percentage of women, who are not ready to devote more time to their career turned out to be slightly higher than the percentage of men - 27% against 24%. Nevertheless, the majority of the women (67%) would agree to sacrifice the time they spend with their families to pursue their careers, professional advancement and high wages. The percentage of Russian men among such people is 72%.

According to the survey, 31% of Russians consider themselves careerists. Only 14% of the country's residents believe that building a career and spending a lot of time with the family at the same timer is quite realistic. According to 61% of respondent, combining these two activities is a very difficult task, and 25% of respondents found it impossible. More than half of the respondents (53%) admitted that they are familiar with family broke-ups because of career ambitions.

The survey was conducted from July 16 to July 29, 2019 among 9,060 citizens over 18 years old throughout Russia.