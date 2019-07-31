Hainan may stop using disposable supplies in hotels

SANYA, July 31./TASS/. The Association of Tourist Hotels in the South Chinese Province of Hainan has proposed to stop using some disposable supplies by hotel guests on the island. According to the China Daily, these measures are aimed at protecting the region's ecology and promoting a "green" lifestyle.

The Association proposes to limit the number of disposable nail files, shaving items, cleaning sponges for shoes, moisturizers, postal envelopes, cloth bags, slippers, and wadded sticks starting September 1. It is noted that, if necessary, guests can obtain these items at the reception or ask the attendants to deliver them directly to their room.

“Recently, the problem of disposing of unused products has been on the agenda,” the association’s deputy general secretary, Wang Deyu, admitted.

According to him, "control over the issuance of disposable accessories is very important in minimizing the waste of resources." "We offer hotels to post information about the new rules at the check-in counters, in the lobby, and on social media," Wang Deyu went on to say. "Thus, hotels will be able to introduce guests to the eco-friendly way of life".

According to statistics, by the end of 2018, at least 5,064 hotels were operating on Hainan, which represent more than 100 international hotel chains. Their 300,000 rooms could accommodate about 500,000 guests.