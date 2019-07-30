Top Russian prosecutor slams poor security at children’s camps

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika has blamed prosecutors for failing to ensure full control over security at children’s camps across the country.

"Control over security at children’s camps has not been fully ensured. This refers to fire safety in forests, preparing settlements for emergency situations and dealing with their aftermath," Chaika told a board meeting on Tuesday devoted to the efforts carried out in the first six months of 2019.

On July 23, as a result of a fire in a tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in the Far East’s Khabarovsk Region 13 people were injured, including eight children, four of whom died. Five adults received minor injuries. The blaze engulfed the area of 2,400 square meters: 20 out of 26 tents burned down and six were damaged.