Unregistered candidate to Moscow City Duma Jankauskas detained for 7 days

"Jankauskas has been found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Article 20.2 of Russia’s Administrative Code ("Violating the Established Procedure for Arranging or Conducting a Meeting, Rally, Demonstration, Procession or Picket"). He has been detained for seven days," the spokesperson said.

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Zyuzinsky District Court in Moscow has detained Konstantin Jankauskas, an unregistered candidate to the Moscow City Duma, for seven days for participating in an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on July 27, a spokesperson with the court told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the Shcherbinka district court of Moscow arrested for ten days Ilya Yashin, Chairman of the Moscow Krasnoselsky municipal district’s council of deputies, for organizing an unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27, court sources told TASS.

Police and national guardsmen detained more than 1,000 for participation in the unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27. More than 600 of them were not Moscow residents. The authorities had warned the protestors in advance they would be brought to justice for legal violations.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an administrative investigation of 15 unregistered candidates in the forthcoming Moscow Duma elections who organized illegal demonstrations on July 14 and 27.