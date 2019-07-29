Extremist sentenced to 13 years for attempted attack on churchgoers in Makhachkala

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. The North Caucasian District Military Court sentenced Omar Aliyev, who is indicted for attempting an attack on churchgoers at the Holy Dormition Cathedral Church in Makhachkala in the summer of 2018, to 13 years in a high-security penal colony, the court’s press service told journalists on Monday.

Aliyev was charged with engagement with a terrorist organization, illegal arms storage and attempted murder. He was detained on June 20, 2018, when he was going to attack a church in Makhachkala. The court found out that shortly before that Aliyev had sworn his allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

"In accordance with the court’s ruling, Aliyev is found guilty of committing the specified crimes and penalty is imposed on him in the form of 13 years of imprisonment in a high-security penal colony," the report reads.