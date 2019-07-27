Hainan hosting animation festival for the first time

HAIKOU, July 27./TASS/. The museum of the Chinese province of Hainan presented over 400 drawings for famous animated films at the international animation art "Nanming" ("South Sea"). According to the information portal www.hinews.cn, this international event is held on the island for the first time and will be running until mid-August.

“At the festival, one can see a lot of works that have never been previously shown in China. Such a large-scale exhibition of original drawings for cartoons is held in our country for the first time,” said one of the organizers of the event, animation specialist Li Baochuan.

According to him, all submitted works have been personally selected by him. Li Baochuan donated 30 drawings of famous artists to the museum's collection.

The exposition includes original drawings for the famous classic cartoons from China, the US and Japan, which appeared on screens over the past 100 years. In the drawings one can find the characters of Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937), the Chinese "Princess Iron Fan" (1941) and the famous Chinese cartoons "Afandi", "Monkey King", "Two Heroic Sisters from the steppes", "the Three Monks", "the Black Cat-Policeman", "the Calabash Brothers"

“Many of these drawings are very hard to find in China,” the collector said. “As for the works of Chinese authors presented here, I can say that the animation artists did not imitate anyone and avoided replicas in their works. This is the principle of the creators of our national animation art.”

Most of the drawings are made on celluloid - a special transparent film for the images of cartoon characters. The oldest of them date back to the beginning of the last century. The unique works drew great interest of Chinese animation lovers, and also attracted the attention of foreign tourists.