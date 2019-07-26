This week in photos: Kim inspecting new sub, cake fight in a park, Metallica in Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a newly built submarine, International Cake Day marked at Moscow's Gorky Park, Metallica concert at the Luzhniki Stadium, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
Cosplayer Nicholas Prior as Dallas from the video game "Payday 2" posing outside 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego, USA, July 21© Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Women wearing traditional folk costumes carry a statue of the Virgin Mary during a procession of the Paloc festival honoring St. Anne in Balassagyarmat, Hungary, July 21. According to Christian tradition, Saint Anne was the mother of Mary and grandmother of Jesus Christ. The Paloc is a group of Hungarian ethnicity with their own traditions, folk art and dialect living in a region in northern Hungary and southern Slovakia© EPA-EFE
One of the three brown bear cubs and his mother eating ice-covered fruits in their enclosure during a hot summer day at the zoo in Servion, Switzerland, July 24© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcoming newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, July 24© Victoria Jones/Pool via AP
French street artists of company Qualite Street performing 'Galactic' during the 44th edition of the Paleo Festival, in Nyon, Switzerland, July 24© EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
Lithuanian pilot Jurgis Kairys, with his SU-31, making a face in the sky during the Wings Over Baltics Airshow 2019 in Tukums, Latvia, July 21© REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A cake fight marking International Cake Day at Moscow's Gorky Park, Moscow, Russia, July 20© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a newly built submarine at an unknown location in North Korea in this undated photo provided by North Korean government on July 23© KCNA via REUTERS
People cooling off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris, France, July 24. Temperatures in Paris reached 41 degrees C (86 F)© AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh
Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia competes in Women’s 20m High Diving Rounds during 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 23© REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Fans gathering for a concert of American rock band Metallica at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 21© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
UFC fighter Nurmagomedov's coach: Khabib may use knee-striking technique against Poirier
His coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that "some surprises" have already been prepared
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies in US hospital after sustaining injuries
Dadashev’s Head Coach Buddy McGirt from the United States said he 'was heartbroken'
Vietnamese Navy's ship arrives to Russia's Vladivostok for friendly visit
The frigate will take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on July 27
Press review: Zelensky's party wins Ukraine elections and Russia drawn into tanker war
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 22
UFC Champion Nurmagomedov tops Forbes list of most successful Russian athletes
Nurmagomedov also topped the joint list of the 40 most successful show business and sports personalities under 40
Press review: What Zelensky party's win means for Donbass and tensions rise around Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23
Russian, Chinese bombers carry out first joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the joint flights were not directed against third countries
China’s national defense document commends military cooperation with Russia
Seven rounds of strategic consultations between Russian and Chinese servicemen have been held since 2012
Crew of detained tanker are returning home from Ukraine — Russian embassy
The vessel will remain in Ukraine
Russian boxer Kovalev: Referee had to stop the fight to avoid Dadashev’s death
Probe into Dadashev’s death will enter active stage after his funeral, the Russian boxing chief pledged
Upgrade of Gagarin launch pad to begin after Sept. 25 - Roscosmos
The facility will not be mothballed and will resume operations "within a sensible period of time," Dmitry Rogozin said
Railway section of Crimean Bridge to be among Russia’s safest
"Given the unique nature of this facility, extensive measures of technical control to ensure transport security have been envisaged there," the official said
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Indian frigate and Chinese destroyer to take part in Russian Navy Day parade
Over 40 ships will take part in the parade in celebration of the Russian Navy Day, along with over 40 aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 4,000 servicemen
Kiev expects Naftogaz and Gazprom to hold gas transit talks soon
The current transit contract between the companies expires on January 1, 2020
Russia files note of protest with US Department of State over Kuznetsova’s visa issue
The Russian Embassy demanded to stop a discriminatory policy regarding an issuance of visas for Russian participants of international sports tournaments
Two Russian armies launch military exercise ahead of NATO maneuvers in Georgia
The exercise is taking place in the Southern Military District
Large-scale military drills in Venezuela will be held in 3 stages — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that over one million people will be involved in the drills over the course of three stages
British media regulator fines Russia's RT news channel $250,000
The channel has been fined for breaking broadcasting rules
Electronic visas introduced for foreigners coming to St. Petersburg — presidential decree
The regime will be in force from October 1, 2019
Press review: What's behind Sea of Japan incident and how will new UK PM relate to Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24
Press review: Why Kyrgyz ex-leader met with Putin and collapse of INF Treaty to hurt EU
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 25
Sending FEDOR to ISS to be first step in space research by humanoid robots — Roscosmos
The robot will be sent to the ISS on board the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft on August 22
Russia to continue boosting military technical and economic cooperation with Cuba — Lavrov
Lavrov noted that the trade embargo against Cuba is inadmissible
Putin gives order to lift sanctions against Eritrea
Economic sanctions against Eritrea have been in place since 2009, while an arms embargo has been imposed since 2013
Ukrainian ombudswoman clarifies her statement about agreement on release of 24 sailors
Negotiations are pending on the issue, according to the Verkhovna Rada human rights advocate
US statements about interference of some countries in Latin America "ridiculous" — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "there is no ground for serious conversation here"
UK ministers resign following Boris Johnson's taking office
On Sunday, Hammond announced that he would leave his post before new Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes into power
Diplomats working for release of Russian ship, detained by North Korea
The Russian-flagged fishing vessel has 17 crew members on board
Iran test fires Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile — US media
According to Fox News, Shahab-3 ballistic missile was launched in the early hours on July 25 from the southern part of Iran
China welcomes Russian concept of collective security in Persian Gulf
The concept stipulates creating an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf
Ukraine detains Russian tanker allegedly involved in Kerch Strait incident
The Ukrainian Security Service claims that it was the Neyma tanker that had blocked the movement of Ukrainian ships during the Kerch Strait incident
Venezuelan armed forces condemn opposition's demand to re-join Rio Treaty
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the treaty is "an instrument of domination and interventionism that goes against independence and sovereignty of peoples"
Ex-Ukrainian president’s lawyer reports disappearance of prosecutor general
In the absence of the prosecutor general, the office will be occupied by his deputy
Russia kicks off delivery of 2nd S-400 regiment set to China by sea, says source
The delivery of the entire regiment set to China envisages "involving no less than three vessels" that will take to the sea one by one within short time intervals
Aeroflot’s plane en route from Oslo to Moscow returns to airport of departure
The reason for the return is technical, according to the latest information
Nurmagomedov climbs to Top-2 of UFC, McGregor drops out of Top-10
The 30-year-old Russian fighter has ousted from the second place US fighter Jon Jones
