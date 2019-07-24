'Sanya' boat to take part in Round the World Yacht regatta

SANYA, July 24./TASS/. The Sanya Yacht will become one of 10 participants in the international Clipper Round the World Yacht 2019-2020 regatta starting on September 1 in London. According to www.hinews.cn, the boat's crew have already been trained and are ready for the contest.

The Sanya team is multinational and rather big. It is a national team in fact, which includes 60 athletes - 41 men and 19 women from 14 countries and regions of the world. During the regatta they will be replacing each other aboard the yacht, with the crew at each stage of the race making it two-three people.

The regatta will begin on September 1 at the docks of St. Catherine in London. The length of the route will reach 40,000 nautical miles, it will be divided into eight stages and includes 15 stops, in such cities as Punta del Este (Uruguay), Cape Town (South Africa), Fremantle (Australia), Zhuhai (Guangdong Province , south of China), Qingdao (eastern Chinese province of Shandong). The boats will also be expected to make stops in the resort city of Sanya (The Island of Hainan), on February 10-15, 2020.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has been held every two years since 1995. This regatta is different from thr opther ones by the desire of its organizers to draw as much attention to the race as possible, thus, both experienced athletes and those who do not have any sailing experience can participate. Despite this fact, the competition is rather tense. The boats are very close to each other, and the fierce struggle for the championship does not stop throughout the whole route.

Yachting in China has been developing recently, but is gaining popularity very quickly. In 2014, China's Sun Kun from Qingdao became the first woman in the history of the country to sail around the world on a sailing boat.