Bill on email users’ identification introduced to State Duma

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The draft law stipulating email use by duly identified users only was submitted to the State Duma on Tuesday. Relevant information is contained in the electronic database of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The draft law determines the notion of the email service organizer and vests in him the responsibility to ensure transmission of emails of only those Internet users that are identified in the manner set forth by the Russian government. Email users are suggested to be identified by the subscriber number on the basis of the identification agreement to be concluded by the email service organizer with the communications operator," the explanatory note to the draft law reads.

In addition to identification responsibilities, email service organizers are to enable the users to reject emails and limit distributions and transmissions of messages containing information disseminated with violation to the Russian laws.

Approval of such a draft law will make it possible to significantly reduce the number of false terrorist messages spread via email, create legal conditions for bringing abusers to liability and decrease economic damages from such messages, the bill's initiators explain.