All children from burned tent camp in Khabarovsk Region taken away by their parents

"Parents have taken away everyone who was in the tent camp. We have no information on those who lived in other units of the camp," the source said.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Parents have taken away all the children who stayed in the tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center, Khabarovsk Region, where a fire sparked, the regional directorate of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

Director of the children’s camp Maxim Kuznetsov said on RBK TV channel live that there were 428 children in the center, 189 of whom were in the tent section. That said, permission from controlling authorities had been received for placement of 450 children.

A fire in a tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in the Khabarovsk Region was reported on Monday evening Moscow time. According to the latest information, 12 people were injured in the fire, including seven children, four of whom died. Five adults were lightly injured. A total of 2,400 square meters were burned: 20 out of 26 tents burned and six were damaged.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case under Part 1 Section 109 ("Infliction of death by negligence") and item "B" Part 2 Section 238 ("Providing services that fail to comply with consumer life and health safety requirements") of the Russian Criminal Code. The fire could have been sparked by a failed radiator.

The regional authorities declared a three-day mourning starting from July 24.