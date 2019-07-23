State Duma adopts project on search for missing children with use of mobile geolocation

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The State Duma adopted at the second, main, reading on Tuesday the draft law which makes it possible to search for missing children by detecting their possible location via the mobile phones they use. Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya is the author of the initiative.

According to the document, a written accord from one of the parents of a minor or persons who replace them, as well as "the motivated resolution of one of the heads of the body that carries out investigative activities made within 24 hours after the report of a missing child" will be needed for such tracking. In this case, "it is possible to receive information about connections of a minor’s subscriber device with other subscribers, other equipment, as well as the location of the specified device by gathering information from technical channels of communication with the obligatory notification of the court (judge)" during the day.

In 48 hours after the start of the investigative operations, law enforcement officers will have to receive a judicial decision for carrying out this event or terminate it.

"Immediate actions, the quick use of a chance to detect the child’s location fast using the mobile device’s geolocation mean a chance to win precious time for help and rescue a life if a child went missing, lost his way, an accident occurred or if he fell prey to a crime," Yarovaya explained.

"We will create real opportunities for preventing severe consequences and rescuing a child by the taken decision," she stressed.