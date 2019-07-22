Murderer of Magnitogorsk beauty pageant contestant sentenced to 21 years in colony

German police do not rule out possibility of murder of two Russian women in Munich

YEKATERINBURG, July 22. /TASS/. The murderer of Ksenia Tulenkova, a 29-year-old Magnitogorsk resident who took part in the regional stage of the Russian national beauty pageant in 2016, was sentenced to 21 years in a high-security correctional colony, the press service of the regional Investigative Committee reported on Monday.

"The convict was sentenced to 21 years in a high-security correctional colony under the court’s ruling. Three million rubles [$47,720] are recovered from the convict to cover non-pecuniary damage," the report says.

Beauty pageant finalist Ksenia Tulenkova was killed in 2018 not far from Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk Region. Her body was found in the Kizilskoye district. According to Tulenkova’s social media page, she took part in the Russian national beauty pageant in 2016 and won the second place in the regional stage.