No detentions at rally in central Moscow - National Guard

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard reported no detentions at a rally held in Akademika Sakharova Avenue in downtown Moscow on Saturday, which had been sanctioned by the Moscow City government.

"There were no detentions. Two rally participants - a man and a woman - felt unwell and so the National Guard’s officers helped them through to an ambulance," a spokesperson for the National Guard told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier, Moscow police said that 12,000 people were taking part in the rally devoted to the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma (parliament). The rally organizers accused police of obstructing protesters’ access to the event. The Interior Ministry denied accusations explaining that the participants had to undergo security checks at the entrance to the square.