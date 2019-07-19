OSCE calls on Ukraine to release journalist Vyshinsky

VIENNA, July 19. /TASS/. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has called on the Ukrainian authorities to release journalist Kirill Vyshinsky who will have to spend two more months in prison after today’s court ruling.

"It is terrible that journalist Kirill Vyshinsky’s pre-trial detention was extended again today in Ukraine for two more months. I reiterate my call to the authorities for his release. I will spare no effort for this," he wrote on his Twitter account.

On Friday, a Kiev court ruled to extend Vyshinsky’s arrest for 60 more days and to suspend hearings of his case till September 16.

Kirill Vyshinsky, RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, was detained by Ukraine’s security service on May 15, 2018 on the charges of high treason and illegal possession of weapons. On May 17, the court in Kherson arrested him for two months. The restrictive measure has been prolonged several times ever since. Vyshinsky maintains his innocence. If convicted, he may face a prison term of up to 15 years.