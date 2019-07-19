A partial lunar eclipse in Germany, swans checked and counted on the River Thames, rehearsal of the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: lunar eclipse in Germany, swan census, Navy Day rehearsal in Russia
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
A partial lunar eclipse rise during a firework at the Brezel festival in Speyer, Germany, July 16© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Belarusian' President Alexander Lukashenko, his son Nikolai and Russia's President Vladimir Putin lighting candles during their visit to the Valaam Monastery on Lake Ladoga, Russia, July 17© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A recreation of a royal Victorian dinner in the State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace in London, England, July 17. To mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, an exhibition at Buckingham Palace opening on July 20 will showcase items from Queen Victoria's reign including ball gowns and a throne© Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Guests attending the 2019 Comic-Con International preview Night at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, USA, July 17© Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
A participant dressed as a knight takes part in a jousting competition at "Bitva Na Neve" [Battle on the Neva], an annual international history festival at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St Petersburg, Russia, July 13© Peter Kovalev/TASS
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Greenville, North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews, USA, July 17© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Swans and cygnets are rounded up ready to be tagged and weighed on the second day of the annual Swan Upping census on the River Thames, London, UK, July 16© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Relatives laying flowers at the national monument during the fifth national commemoration of the MH17 crash in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, July 17. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was downed on July 17, 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board© EPA-EFE/FRANK VAN BEEK/POOL
A tunnel boring machine arrives at the construction site of Nizhegorodskaya Station at the crossing of Line 11 (Bolshaya Koltsevaya) and Line 15 (Nekrasovskaya Line) of the Moscow Metro, Moscow, Russia, July 16© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Ursula von der Leyen prepares to speak during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16. Germany’s former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected President of the European Commission on July 16, 2019© EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak
Attendees sitting and eating at the 2019 NYC Diner en Blanc dining event in New York, USA, July 17© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Believers by a portrait of Grand Duchess Tatiana Nikolaevna of Russia, the second daughter of Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra, at the Ganina Yama Monastery after a religious procession in memory of the Russian royal family, Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17. Emperor Nicholas II of Russia and his family were executed on July 17, 1918© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Grachonok-class (Project 21980) anti-sabotage boats moving in formation during a rehearsal for a Navy Day Parade on the Neva River in St Petersburg, Russia, July 16© Peter Kovalev/TASS
