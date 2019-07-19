Police see no reason to launch case against woman, receiving parcel with medicines

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian police found no reasons to launch a criminal case against a woman, who was detained at a post office while receiving a parcel with medicines for her ill child, Moscow police chief spokesman Yuri Titov told TASS on Thursday.

"Customs service informed the Moscow Police Department about its check into the detention by customs officers of a woman receiving a parcel containing medicines," Titov said. "The examination of the files we received revealed that the results of a pre-investigation probe, carried out by customs officers, give us no reasons for launching a criminal case."

The case files will be returned to the Moscow Customs.

Earlier Russian media and social networks reported that a woman, who came to collect a parcel with antispasmodic drugs prohibited in Russia, was detained at a Russian Post office in Moscow. The woman said she needed those medicines for her ill son.