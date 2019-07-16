List of 35 Russians detained in Ukraine handed over to Ukraine ombudsperson

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Ukrainian parliament’s Human Rights Ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova said on Tuesday that she had received a list of 35 Russian nationals detained in Ukraine from her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.

"We agreed that after having exchanged the lists, we will take under control the cases of those nationals who are on the lists - I have 150 (Ukrainian nationals - TASS), while Tatyana Nikolayevna - 35," Denisova said.

Moskalkova, for her part, said that the exchange of the lists helps strengthen humanitarian cooperation between the countries "that see deficit of trust and political tensions". "The Russian nationals who have found themselves in a difficult life situation in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian nationals in Russia must reckon on maximal assistance," she added.

At their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, the two ombudspersons discussed concrete mechanisms for the release of the people detained in both countries and coordinated the roadmap for cooperation on the issue.

Denisova and Moskalkova agreed to appeal to the Russian and Ukrainian presidents to pardon certain people. Moskalkova declined to give their names "not to raise hopes ahead of time," pledging to start serious work on the issue "as the mandates of the two countries don’t coincide in the issue of rendering assistance to citizens through the institute of pardon".

However, the sides are seeking and "finding joint instruments for more efficient cooperation," she stressed.

This was a second meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons in the past two days. The first one was held on Monday in Kiev, where Moskalkova had arrived to attend a next court hearing in the case of Kirill Vyshinsky, RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, who was detained by Ukraine’s security service on May 15, 2018 on charges of high treason and illegal possession of weapons.

A court in Kherson on May 17 arrested him for two months. The restrictive measure has been prolonged several times ever since. His facing a prison term of up to 15 years.

Kiev’s Podolsky District Court opted not to hear the case Kirill Vyshinsky at the regular session on Monday, the hearing has been postponed until July 19.