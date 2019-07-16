Three Interior Ministry employees detained for organizing illegal migration

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee (IC) and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have shut down the channel of illegal migration, detaining three employees of the Directorate for Migration Issues of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow and three their accomplices. The FSB Center for Public Relations (CPR) and representative for the IC Main Investigative Directorate for Moscow Yuliya Ivanova told TASS about it.

"The investigative bodies of the IC Main Investigative Directorate for Moscow are investigating criminal cases into three employees of Moscow’s Directorate for Migration Issues, as well as three their accomplices," Ivanova reported.

According to the investigators, in 2018 the accomplices submitted unreliable documents for migration registration. As a result, they fictitiously registered more than 190 foreigners at a place of stay. The perpetrators are charged under Part 2 Section 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The organization of illegal migration committed by an organized group"). Custody and home arrest were chosen as measures of pre-trial restriction for the perpetrators.

The FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS that documents for registering invitations for foreign citizens to Russia, charter documents of fictitious legal entities that invited foreign citizens, filled counterfeit firms of notifications about arrivals to Russia of foreign citizens, stamps, electronic data storage devices and monetary means acquired by criminal means were found and confiscated during searches in the places of work and residence of the wrong-doers. Investigative operations under the criminal case continue.

The Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow told TASS that after the check the perpetrators will be dismissed from the law enforcement authorities. "Some of their managers will be brought to strict disciplinary liability," the press service noted.