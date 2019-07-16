Hainan to create artificial reefs for fishing in South China Sea

HAIKOU, July 16./TASS/. The Hainan ocean technology company Pusheng has begun setting up fishing reefs southwest of the island’s coast. According to the company representatives, these artificial objects are made of stainless steel frames. To implement the project, a sea area of ​​350 hectares is allocated approximately 15 km off the coastline, where small islands for fishing will appear, the total area of ​​which will be 200,000 square meters. The program is aimed at forming a new type of economy in the region by applying the latest technologies and introducing innovative business practices.

“We have submitted an application for the creation of artificial reefs, which will occupy 4,000 cubic meters in volume, and 47.97 hectares in size,” said general director of “Pusheng” Zhong Hueiqun, sharing the company's plans. "Creating such objects for fishing will have an impact on local environment. "

According to the company's head, these pieces of land are designed to attract fish and other seafood. Investments in the first 20 artificial coral reefs amounted to approximately 750,000 yuan (approximately $ 110,000).

According to Zhong Hueiqun, in order to promote such business successfully, his company created a special fund of 5 billion yuan (over $ 727 million), which will be financed by partner enterprises involved in the cultivation, processing and supply of seafood to the market. Banks and investment companies are also engaded. Following the project's full-fledged launch, the revenues are expected to reach1.5 billion yuan ($ 218 billion), and tax revenues - 120 million yuan ($ 17.5 million) per year, adding more than 1,000 jobs to the market.

"Due to the multiplicative effect, all related industries will be get a boost, their complex development being ensured," the company's head pointed out.

Zhong Hueiqun added that innovative fishing is not the only area from which his organization intends to explore. According to him, tourism is also a very promising industry: the organization of amateur fishing and related cultural activities. In addition to such traditional forms of entertainment at sea, such as diving, riding on water scooters, boats and rubber trampolines, his company will organize individual fishing trips. An area of ​​5,000 square meters with the necessary infrastructure has been prepared already, and, according to preliminary data, up to 300,000 fishermen can use the facility annually.