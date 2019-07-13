Foreign tourists to get to see Hainan aboard cruise ships visa-free

HAIKOU, July 13./TASS/. Foreigners arriving in the southern Chinese province of Hainan with tourist groups on cruise ships will be able to stay on the island visa-free for 15 days in the near future, the local newspaper Hainan Daily reported citing Haikou migration authorities.

In the near future, China's Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration of Immigration will draft provisions regarding visa-free travel for foreign tourists visiting this tropical Chinese island on cruise ships. Currently, tourists on cruise liners from abroad are obliged to apply for a visa in advance, with an exception for those countries that are among the 59 countries with whom Hainan has an agreement on visas since May 2018.

Last week, the Ministry of Public Security of China announced plans to simplify procedures related to the visa-free travel. According to the new regulations, not only foreigners who buy travel packages through a travel agency can apply for entry without a visa, but also those who travel to Hainan on an individual program or at the invitation of a certain organization in the province.

In addition, it will now be possible to remain in the province for business purposes, for treatment, visiting relatives, participating in exhibitions and sporting events without a visa. These developments so far relate only to citizens of 59 countries with whom the province has a visa-free travel (including Russia). The authorities of the island also plan to simplify the procedure for calling at the established ports of the province of private yachts from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.