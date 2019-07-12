Senior Russian pension official pleads guilty to bribery charges

"The Court hereby upholds the investigation’s request to remand Ivanov in custody," Judge Natalia Dudar said, rejecting a house arrest request filed by the prosecution and the defendant’s defense.

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has arrested Deputy Chief of the Russian Pension Fund Alexei Ivanov, who earlier pleaded guilty to taking a bribe of 4.4 mln rubles ($69,700), a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Ivanov will remain in custody until September 9.

The judge came to the conclusion that despite pleading guilty, Ivanov may try to escape justice or tamper with witnesses when at large. In addition, the court cited the need to provide the investigation with an opportunity to collect all evidence. Ivanov’s lawyer has three days to file an appeal against the court’s decision.

The court will also consider the investigation’s request to arrest a second defendant in the case, Director of Department on Cooperation with State Companies at Tekhnoserv Management Alexei Kopeikin, who suspected of handing out bribes.

Ivanov resigned from his post after pleading guilty to bribery charges, Executive Secretary of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission Ivan Melnikov told TASS on Thursday. However, the Pension Fund’s press service said it did not have any information concerning the deputy chief’s resignation.