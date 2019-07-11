Ukrainian participants of cancelled Moscow-Kiev video link to appear on Russian TV

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian participants of the cancelled Moscow-Kiev video link between the Ukraine’s NewsOne and Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV channels will be contacted via video call on air of Rossiya-1 on July 12, the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company’s press service informed TASS on Thursday.

"All participants from the Ukrainian side will be on air via Skype," the agency’s source said, stressing that the conversation will refrain from politics.

"The protagonists of the show will be Russian-Ukrainian families who still maintain contact with their relatives, or those who have been separated by the tough political situation," the press service added.

On Sunday, Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov announced during his Vesti Nedeli (News of the Week) program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that a TV link-up between Kiev and Moscow titled "We Need to Talk" would be held on July 12 between 6 pm and 8 pm. The program was supposed to be hosted jointly with Ukraine’s NewsOne TV channel, which is part of a media group owned by Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

Some Ukrainian parties strongly dismissed the TV link-up idea. On Monday, NewsOne cancelled the event citing threats of physical violence against its employees.