MP slams US religious meddling in CIS as gateway to import strife into Russia

"We have quite a few experts who can affirm the rising number of belligerent acts by pseudo-religious sects and cults in our country directed and bankrolled from abroad. These schemes for division, which are initiated in Ukraine and which are copied in Georgia to a great extent, are an initial link aimed at sending this chaos into Russia in order to jeopardize its integrity, sovereignty, spiritual security and [undermine] the preservation of our country’s steady development according to its traditional spiritual and moral values and our citizens’ constitutional rights," Gavrilov said at a meeting of the Interim Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and the Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs at the Russian Federation Council (upper house).

He pointed to the need to focus more on issues related to attempts to defame Orthodox Christianity. "We believe, however, that it is important to protect our country’s spiritual sovereignty, our citizens’ security, and also to shield international organizations, international legislation protecting human rights in this area from those only too well known secular authorities and pseudo-independent non-governmental organizations affiliated with them," Gavrilov stressed.

Church crisis in Ukraine

Since the February 2014 coup, Kiev has sought to create an independent church in Ukraine that would sever ties with the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In April 2018, then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko wrote a letter to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople asking for autocephaly for the Ukrainian church. On December 15, 2018, Kiev hosted the so-called ‘unification’ council held under the supervision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and brokered by the Ukrainian authorities. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church refused to take part in the event, stressing that both the ‘unification council’ and Poroshenko’s newly founded ecclesiastical establishment were illegitimate. Nevertheless, after the council, the Ukrainian president announced the establishment of a new church in the country - the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Upheaval in Georgia

On June 20, 2019, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue. Shortly after the turmoil in Tbilisi, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili branded Russia an enemy and an occupier on her Facebook page, but later on said that nothing threatened Russian tourists in the country. To ensure Russian citizens’ safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which imposed a temporary ban on passenger flights to Georgia from July 8.