Court arrests former director of Baltic Center of Dialogue of Cultures on treason charges

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court confirmed the information about the arrest of Kaliningrad’s citizen, former director of the Baltic Center of Dialogue of Cultures Antonina Zimina, suspected of state treason.

"The Lefortovo District Court of the city of Moscow ruled to place into custody Antonina Zimina, who is suspected of committing a crime stipulated under Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code, until September 3, as a measure of pre-trial restriction," the court’s press secretary, Kseniya Pervovlasenko, said.

Member of the Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) Yevgeny Yenikeyev told TASS earlier about Zimina’s arrest and her husband Konstantin Antonets’ detention.

The court reported today that Antonets was also arrested until September 3 on suspicion of treason. Zimina worked as Director of the Baltic Center of Dialogue of Cultures, where her husband also worked, and then became a free-lance expert of the Gorchakov Foundation for Public Diplomacy Support.