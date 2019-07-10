Insinuations regarding World War II will multiply, says Culture Minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky has compared the publication in German Die Welt newspaper about the 1943 Battle of Prokhorovka to the Nazi generals’ attempt to "win the war in memoirs" in the 1950-60s.

"All these insinuations in the German, European press regarding World War II has always been there, they will continue [to be published], they will proliferate the closer we get to the anniversary of the victory," Medinsky told reporters. "Throughout the history, the defeated side always try to win the war later in memoirs, this is precisely what Nazi generals did in the 1950-60s, and this is what political propagandists in the West are doing now."