Over 4,500 Russians banned from entering Ukraine in 2019

KIEV, July 10. /TASS/. More than 4,500 Russians have been denied entry to Ukraine since the beginning of this year, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service Andrei Demchenko said on Wednesday.

"If we take the day before yesterday, 29 Russian citizens were not allowed to cross the state border. Since the beginning of this year, this number has amounted to slightly over 4,500," the UNN news agency quotes him as saying.

According to Demchenko, 620,000 Russian nationals have been allowed to enter Ukraine since the beginning of this year.

In February, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said that citizens of Russia, Turkey and Moldova were denied entry most often.