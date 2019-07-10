Hainan sets up wildlife area for shallow waters protection

HAIKOU, July 10./TASS/. Authorities of the Chinese province of Hainan created a natural reserve on the island to protect fragile subtropical ecosystem of the shallow waters. According to Hainan Daily, the zones with full or partial ban on fishing will include vast regions covering ​​1,7 million hectares.

It is expected that due to these steps the ecological balance of the province will consideraby improve and this, in particular, will have a positive effect on local tourism. According to the government’s plan until 2030, fishing will be carried out without restrictions in only 30% of the shallow waters designated for such purposes.

However, in this case, the authorities name a condition: the fishing industry should take into account new, tougher standards. The economic structure of the industry will also undergo significant changes. The administration of the island will actively promote new technologies, construction of important infrastructure facilities, and the prevention of epidemic risks in coastal areas.

“Further expansion of the fish breeding area will be quite problematic,” explained a representative of the marine and fisheries department of the province. “Some coastal farms dispose of wastewater incorrectly, which causes environmental damage, which means that it is urgently necessary to change the style of work. <... > You should also pay close attention to the environment. "

Hainan is distinguished by a large number of shallow waters, since it is surrounded by the South China Sea on all sides and also has a large number of natural freshwater streams. According to official statistics, the annual income from catches of fish, shrimp and other marine and freshwater animals in the province exceeds $ 3.8 billion. Fisheries account for over a quarter of the island’s agricultural sector, the area of ​​farms for growing all kinds of fish products exceeds 530 square meters. km In order to fulfill the goals of high-quality economic development set by the country’s top management, enterprises of this industry and individuals, with government support, will introduce highly efficient forms of fishing.