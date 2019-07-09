First tropical diseases unit opens in Haikou's hospital on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 8./TASS/. The second hospital of the Hainan Medical University, located in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan, southern China), opened the country's first department for treatment of diseases prevailing in the tropics, including malaria, China Daily reported.

"Hainan is a tropical area prone to the spread of diseases," said the president of the hospital, Wang Yi, as quoted by the newspaper. "The openness of the island leads to the establishment of exchanges with countries and regions of Southeast Asia, Africa and, consequently, an increase in the flow of visitors who can act as carriers of diseases from the outside world to the Island of Hainan," he said.

According to Wang Yi, "the opening of the branch of tropical diseases corresponds to the peculiarities of Hainan's location." "We hope that the launch of the new unit will help create a complete system for the treatment and prevention of tropical diseases, as well as related research and training," said the president of the hospital.

As the head of the tropical diseases department, Du Yango, said, "the new section is equipped with 46 hospital beds, nine specialists work there." "We will mainly deal with diseases such as malaria, leprosy, tuberculosis, dengue fever, tsutsugamusi (Japanese river fever), typhus, infectious diarrhea, cholera, tetanus, rabies, and others," the daily department head quotes China.

"The specialists will also diagnose and treat non-infectious tropical diseases and diseases related to the island's climatic features, including heat stroke, poisoning with tropical fruits and vegetables, and others," added Du Yango.

He also noted that "hospital staff intend to conduct basic research on infectious pathogens in tropical areas." The head of the department indicated that Hainan Medical University will be a platform for scentific research.