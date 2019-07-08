Haikou tops the list of China's cities with best ecology

HAIKOU, July 8/.TASS/. The administrative center of the Chinese southern province of Hainan, the city of Haikou, tops the ranking of 168 cities in China with the cleanest air. The data for the period from January to May 2019 was provided by the Chinese Ministry of Environmental Protection.

According to the ministry, the average level of concentration of solid small particles of PM 2,5 which is the main source of smog in the air of Haikou in the first five months of 2019 was approximately 27 micrograms per 1 cubic meter at WHO's maximum permissible rate of 25 micrograms per 1 cubic meters. The second line of the rating is occupied by the city of Lhasa — the administrative center of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Shenzhen (Guangdong, South China) takes the third place in the rating.

There were quite a few cities from the northern regions of the People's Republic of China at the bottom of the ranking — in winter, the problem of air pollution arises there quite alarmingly, especially during the heating season (November-March), when power plants and boilers running on coal and operating at full capacity emit a lot of coal dust into the atmosphere. The concentration of solid small particles of PM 2,5 in the provinces of Northern China often reaches 200 micrograms per cubic meter and more, which is eight times the maximum permissible norm of the WHO.

In winter, local authorities warn the population about environmental degradation and introduce additional measures to improve the situation - suspend the work of industrial enterprises and construction projects, and also introduce temporary bans on the movement of freight and passenger transportation in cities.

In recent years, China has paid special attention to replacing coal used during the winter period with eco-friendly sources of energy. Moreover, active measures are taken in the country to modernize the public transportation system: more and more Chinese prefer bicycles and electric vehicles. The latter are being actively introduced on the Island of Hainan — the provincial authorities are doing everything possible to not only preserve the unique nature of the island, but also turn it into an international center for tourism.