Hainan to host international tai chi festival in the fall

HAIKOU, July 7./TASS/. South China's Hainan Province will host the fourth World Cultural Tourism Festival Tai Chi (Chinese gymnastics, one of the Wushu styles), which will be held on the island in October 2019, according to the provincial news website www.hinews.cn.

The venue for this event will be the Nanshan Mountains in the resort city of Sanya. Recently, the organizing committee of the festival held a presentation event in Beijing, where it was announced that Tai Chi Chuan competitions would also be held as part of the festival.

Preparations for the event have already begun in the picturesque mountains of Nanshan, in a place dubbed the Land of Light Park (Tianya Haijiao) and on the Wuzhizhou Island near the city of Sanya. In all these three places, a series of events anticipating the festival will take place. Before the festival, in particular, the qualifying competition in Taijiquan, which will bring together masters from all over China, will be held. Two winners of each of the qualifying rounds will enter the finals and compete against the finalists of the national and international competitions, who will gather at the festival in October.

The purpose of the festival, according to the organizers, will be to promote the rich tourist resources of the picturesque tropical island of Hainan, as well as traditional Chinese martial arts, which include Tai Chi Chuan gymnastics, which is based on a complex of psychophysical and breathing exercises with smooth measured movements. The aim is also to promote medical tourism in the provinces.