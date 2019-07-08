Moscow calls for global condemnation of Georgian TV host’s foul-mouthed tirade

"We strongly condemn the unprecedented act involving unacceptable foul-mouthed verbal assaults against the Russian leadership on Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel," the ministry said. "We view this as another outright provocation by Georgian radical forces aimed at undermining Russian-Georgian relations. This outrageous incident is a vivid example of what rampant Russophobia results in."

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is urging international organizations to respond to the utterly reprehensible remarks about the Russian leadership broadcast by Georgia’s Rustavi 2 television, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It noted that, in contrast with the June 20 attack on members of the Russian parliamentary delegation, this time the Georgian authorities did not justify the extremists but "found the strength to dissociate themselves from the provocateurs and condemn their behavior."

"We also note that Georgian society views this incident with righteous indignation," the statement reads.

"We expect an adequate response from specialized international and regional organizations and the journalistic community," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "There should be no place for such behavior in civilized countries."

Giorgi Gabunia, the host of Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel, earlier went into a rant, spewing forth several crude comments about the Russian authorities in his Post Scriptum program.