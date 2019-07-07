Russian, Ukrainian TV channels to carry out telecast between viewers of two countries

MOSOCW, July 8. /TASS/. The studios of the TV channels Rossiya-1 (Russia) and NewsOne (Ukraine) will carry out a two-hour telecast during which Russian and Ukrainian citizens will communicate. The event was announced on Sunday in the program "Weekly News with Dmitry Kiselyov" on Rossiya-1 live.

The public videoconference is due at 18:00 Moscow time, July 12, and will last for two hours.

Head of Verkhovna Rada’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Anna Gopko criticized on Facebook the idea of carrying out the telecast and called for studying this issue at a separate meeting of the Ukrainian Council for National Security and Defense (UCNSD).

"I also repeat the proposal made to [UCNSD Secretary] Alexander Danilyuk to carry out a separate UCNSD meeting," she wrote. Gopko also stated that the organization of the public videoconference is part of the policy "to occupy Ukrainian media space.".