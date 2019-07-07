UNESCO puts Pskov’s monuments on World Heritage List

BAKU, July 7. /TASS/. The monuments of northwestern Russia’s ancient city of Pskov have been included on the List of World Heritage Sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision was made on Sunday at the 43rd session of the UN cultural watchdog’s World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, a TASS correspondent has reported.

"We congratulate Russia’s delegation that this nominee has been included on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites," Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, who chairs the session, said. During the discussions, the representatives of UNESCO member-states highlighted great historical, cultural and architectural importance of Pskov’s monuments.

The monuments of ancient Pskov, nominated by Russia, include 17 facilities, namely the cathedrals built in the 12th-17th centuries, the towers of the Pskov fortress and the Pskov Kremlin’s chambers dating back to the 17th century. The oldest monument is the 12th century Spaso-Preobrazhensky Mirozhsky Monastery famous for its frescoes.