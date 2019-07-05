Chileans watching the total solar eclipse, Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Pope Francis, devastating floods in Russia's Irkutsk region, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Chile’s solar eclipse, Putin visits the Pope and flooding in Siberia
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Chileans watching the sky with special suits prior to a total solar eclipse in Paiguano, Chile, July 2© Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with the Russian President Vladimir Putin during a private audience at the Vatican, July 4© EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO/POOL
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage carrying a Meteor-M 2-2 weather satellite and 32 secondary payload spacecraft blasts off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, July 5© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A long trench formed by an earthquake, near Ridgecrest, California, USA, July 4© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A view of the rubble brought by the Iya River to the R255 Sibir route in the flooded town of Tulun, Russia, July 2© Kirill Shipitsin/TASS
Navy sailors attending a religion service to commemorate the crew members that were killed on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles at Kronshtadt Navy Cathedral outside St.Petersburg, Russia, July 4© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
US President Donald Trump applauds during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, USA, July 4© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
A demonstrator holding an umbrella pushes a rubbish bin as he stands off against riot police on Harcourt Road during a protest in Hong Kong, China, July 1© Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mybed.ru project authors, Vyacheslav Voronkov and Alexander Yashin, who designed and patented a hanging bed that is attached to the ceiling and is usually installed in small flats, St. Petersburg, Russia, June 29© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Elton John performing on the stage during his final 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, June 29© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
German comedian and TV host Oliver Pocher and models presenting creations by label Sportalm Kitzbuehel during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, July 3© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
