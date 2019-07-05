Monaco court begins hearing on Swiss arts dealer’s appeal to nix Russian tycoon’s claim

PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. On Thursday night, the Monaco Court of Appeal wrapped up hearing on the appeal by Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier to drop the case against him that had been filed by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev due to procedural breaches, the Russian tycoon’s attorneys Herv·Temime and Thomas Giaccardi said in a statement received by TASS.
"We confirm that, at a hearing today, the Chamber of the Council of the Court of Appeal of Monaco examined the requests for annulment made by Yves Bouvier and Tania Rappo, within the framework of the criminal process initiated back in 2015 following the complaint of our clients, who fell victims to a massive fraud," the defense counsels say.
"Yves Bouvier has been arrested, charged [for fraud and complicity in money laundering], placed under judicial supervision and questioned by independent and impartial investigative judges, under the constant supervision of the Court of Appeal," the attorneys noted as a reminder.
The Russian mogul claimed Bouvier had overpriced 37 artworks by renowned early 20th century artists, and essentially swindled him out of about one billion euro. Bouvier, in turn, accused Rybolovlev of colluding with Monegasque police to ‘lure’ him to Monaco to be arrested.
Dmitry Rybolovlev, 51, was ranked 18th on Forbes’ list of Russia’s 200 richest businessmen in 2018.