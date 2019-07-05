Hainan International Film Festival to be held in December 2019

HAIKOU, July 5./TASS/. The second Hainan Film Festival will be held on December 1-8 in the south China's province, the festival's official website announced.

The creators of the best feature and short films, as well as documentaries, will be awarded the prestigious Golden Coconut Award. The organizers have already begun preparations for the event. In particular, the festival is looking for volunteers. Anyone willing to take part can apply before October 31. As indicated on the event's website, among the conditions are adulthood, love of cinema, fluency in English and Chinese, responsibility and communicative skills.

It is noteworthy that not only Chinese citizens, but also foreigners can become volunteers. According to the festival organizers, "volunteers are not spectators, but full-fledged participants of the festival."

The Hainan Island International Film Festival was first held from on December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's main film festivals." The screening is carried out with the support of the Hainan administration and with the approval of the propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. Such actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan attended the first Hainan film festival.