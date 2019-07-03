Russia to appeal to international agencies over shelling of Russian TV crew

GENEVA, July 3./TASS/. Russia will not turn a blind eye to the shelling of Russian journalists from the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) by Kiev military in Donbass, and will appeal to international organizations, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"Of course we will see reaction from the journalist community and from the Foreign Ministry," he said when asked whether the Russian side would appeal to the OSCE, in particular. "These incidents cannot be disregarded," he stressed.