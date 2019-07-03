Putin thanks everyone who helped release orcas in Far East

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked everyone who is taking part in the work to release orcas from watery pens in Srednyaya Bay in the Far East.

"Thank you all for taking part in this work," he said at a meeting with government members.

While presenting a report on this issue, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev thanked traffic police officers for helping experts in this work. "Everyone criticizes them - only you praised them," Putin said. "They accompanied the orcas, and it’s good, thanks to them."

Gordeyev told the head of state that the first group of animals that had been kept in watery pens already arrived to the place of their natural habitat. The second group will be released the next week, he said. "On this occasion, I would like to thank all experts who are taking part in it; it is a unique work," the deputy prime minister concluded.

The orcas

Ninety beluga whales and 11 orcas captured for sale to China have been kept in Srednyaya Bay in the Primorsky Region since last summer; however, later three beluga whales and one orca went missing. According to investigators, the animals were captured with violations, and a criminal case was launched on the illegal capture of bioresources. On May 31, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court partially satisfied the claim of Sakhalin public organizations against the Federal Agency for Fishery, recognizing as illegal the agency’s decree on the basis of which permissions for capture were issued.