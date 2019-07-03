A total solar eclipse darkened the skies over Chile and Argentina, and stretched across the South Pacific. Tens of thousands of people flocked to cities and towns across the region to witness the total eclipse, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and scores a bull's-eye by completely blocking out the sun. Scroll through TASS photos and have a look at this rare phenomenon.
South American total solar eclipse wows skywatchers
Tens of thousands of people flocked to cities and towns in Chile and Argentina to witness the total solar eclipse
People viewing a total solar eclipse from La Higuera, Chile© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
A woman taking pictures of a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina© AP Photo/Gustavo Garello
People observing the partial solar eclipse in Porto Alegre, Brazil© EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
Northern Chile is known for clear skies and some of the largest, most powerful telescopes on Earth are being built in the area, turning the South American country into a global astronomy hub© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
People standing in the dark to view a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina© AP Photo/Gustavo Garello
The moon passing in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina© AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci
A youth dressed as a shaman taking part in a photo session before the total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
People gathering to watch a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward on July 2 as a rare total eclipse of the sun began to darken the heavens over northern Chile© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
People viewing the solar eclipse through a telescope in an astronomical complex at the University Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and scores a bull’s-eye by completely blocking out the sunlight© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
A woman viewing a solar eclipse through a telescope in an astronomical complex at the University Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia© AP Photo/Juan Karita
