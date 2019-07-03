Russian mom convicted in US transferred from Kansas to Nevada

NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, sentenced to seven years in US jail for ‘kidnapping’ her own children, was transferred from a prison in Kansas to a detention facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, where is may spend up to four weeks, her mother Yuliana Philipyuk told TASS.

"Dana has just phoned me and said that she is in Las Vegas, in a detention facility where she may spend between one and four weeks," she said. "We can only hope that Nevada will not be the final point of her transfer, and Dana will be taken to a facility with better conditions and treatment as soon as possible."

According to Philipyuk, prisoners were not informed about the transfer and where they were being taken.

"In Kansas, Dana was told to wake up early on Monday. They told her she had 30 minutes to get ready. She was not permitted to take her documents or personal items. Together with other inmates, she boarded a bus where they waited for three hours, and then a special plane flew them to Las Vegas, to a detention center," she said.

"Dana is shocked by the latest events. During her one-day transfer to Nevada, she was allowed to visit toilet only once and was given only a 250-ml bottle of water, despite hot weather, and one sandwich," she said. "Besides, sanitary conditions in the facility are appalling. For example, during the personal search, dozens of inmates were searched by same officers wearing same gloves."

Philipyuk said Bogdana Osipova is now being kept in a cell with about 60-80 other inmates. However, she was permitted to make a call to her family and speak to her children on Tuesday.

Osipova is expected to be transferred to the Danbury prison in Connecticut, as ordered by the federal judge. This facility houses another high-profile Russian inmate, pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Bogdana Osipova case

On June 6, a US federal court in Wichita, Kansas, sentenced Osipova to 84 months in a federal prison for "unlawfully taking her daughter to Russia and demanding money before allowing the American father to have custody of the girl."

Thirty-eight year-old Bogdana Osipova, known by her ex-husband’s name Mobley in the US court documents, has dual (Russian and American) citizenship. She has three underage children, among them younger girls from her ex-spouse Brian Mobley. The US authorities accuse Osipova of taking their elder daughter without her ex-husband’s permission out of the US to Russia while being pregnant in 2014. At the time, their divorce proceedings had already commenced.

Their youngest daughter was born in Russia the same year, after that the divorce was finalized. A US court decided that both children should live with their father, while a Russian court determined that Russia should be their place of residence and the father was ordered to pay alimony.

FBI agents detained the Russian woman on September 28, 2017 in Wichita, Kansas, where she had arrived to sort out the child custody issue. She filed a suit at the local family court to contest the decision of the father being awarded full custody. The court accepted the claim and announced a date for a hearing, but two days later FBI agents arrested the woman because of a criminal charge that had been pressed by her former husband.

During the case hearings in the Wichita Court, Bogdana Osipova agreed to bring the younger children back to the US expecting to be freed later, however, a Russian court barred the children from leaving the country in their best interest. The girls are currently living in Russia with a guardian, Osipova’s aunt.