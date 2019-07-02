Hainan authorities invite tourism experts to visit the island

HAIKOU, July 2./TASS/. The authorities of the Chinese province of Hainan actively promote tourism industry on the island. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, at least 12 events are scheduled to be held this summer to boost the industry with the assistance of foreign experts.

As the newspaper writes, in July-August the delegations from South-East and Central Asia, Europe, Australia and other countries will go on a trip to explore the Island of Hainan. The delegations wll include experts, journalists, tarvel agencies representatives.

Apart from famous tourist routes, the Hainan authorities will show the visitors local hitels, restaurants and travel agencies. This is aimed at enhancing internationa cooperation in the tourism industry in the future, according to the newsapaper.

More than 70 journalists and tourism experts from Australia, for instance, have visited Haikou, the province's administrative center, Sanya, Qionghai on the east coast, and the county of Baoting. The experts inspected Hainan's hotels, landmarks, golf fields and parks. They also got a chance to explore the cycling routes: despite the heat, a lot of tourists prefer to rent a bike to see the sights.

The government of China aims to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is often dubbed "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, rainforests, a developed network of hotels combined with white sandy beaches and a coastline stretching along 1,900 km attract visitors from all over the world.

In 2018, more than 76 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the Island of Hainan which is by 11,8% more than in 2017. The province's income from tourism industry surged by 14,5% exceeding 95 bln yuan (about $14 bln).