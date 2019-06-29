Construction of a XVI century tower replica being completed on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 29./TASS/. The Hainan authorities by September 2019 will complete the construction of a 33-meter-long historic landmark, which will become a replica of the ancient tower destroyed by the Japanese interventionists in 1944, Chinese media reported.

Currently, the roof of this octagonal seven storey architectural structure has been completed; the building itself is located 300 meters away from the nearby ruins, where the old tower once stood. The new building reproduces the look of the destroyed one almost perfectly. As the Chinese local historians note, the restored building will become "a symbol of the continuity of cultural traditions and will link the past and the present."

Minchanta was located in Haikou, the administrative center of the Hainan Island. It was built at the end of 1597 and for a long time has been considered the highest structure not only in the northern part of the island, but also, according to some experts, in the entire province. Previously, this tower was a religious shrine for two religions, Taoism and Buddhism, and also served as a lighthouse, offering a magnificent view of the city.

The full-scale Japanese-Chinese war, which began in 1937, was the result of Japan’s decades long course of political and military domination in China for raw materials and other resources. It lasted until the surrender of Japan in WWII in 1945.